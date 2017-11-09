× Iowa Teacher Facing 140 Charges for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Students

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – A northwest Iowa teacher is facing 140 criminal charges for allegedly sexually abusing several students.

Sioux Center Police released information about the charges against 35-year-old Curtis Van Dam Wednesday. The alleged abuse happened while Van Dam taught at Sioux Center Christian School.

The investigation began on October 18th, after a complaint was lodged with police about alleged abuse of a student by Van Dam. During the investigation police were able to discover that several children had allegedly been abused by Van Dam, with the earliest incident happening in August of 2013.

Van Dam was originally charged in October with one count of lascivious acts with a child and one count of lascivious conduct with a minor.

He now faces 14 counts of sexual exploitation by a teacher, 72 counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse, 12, counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse, three counts of lascivious acts with a child, 34 counts of lascivious conduct with a minor, and five counts of indecent exposure.

Police say their investigation into further alleged incidents continues and more charges could be filed.

Van Dam is being held in the Sioux County Jail.