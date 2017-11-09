Iowa Wildlife Center Hosts Special Event to Raise Money for More Space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- The Iowa Wildlife Center reached capacity and now needs more space to take care of injured and endangered animals that are brought in from all over the state.

“We are at capacity as far as our space here in the downtown Ames office. We own 75 acres near Ledges State Park where we are building our wildlife campus and we need more funds to keep moving on that,” Iowa Wildlife Executive Director Marlene Ehresman said.

Ehresman said they not only rehabilitate wild animals, they do a lot of public teaching too.

“Because the wild animals are part of our ecosystems and they provide us with some amazing services. This snake for instance will eat lots of rodents and insects and things like that. Bats of course eat lots of insects and every species has a place in our natural environment and it all serves a purpose and they benefit us,” Ehresman said.

They take care of all sorts of different animals including milk snakes, ornate box turtles, bats, owls and more.

“They all require different food and have different diets, which always has to be high quality. They require different caging, different temperatures, different humidity, it’s a wide range depending on the number of species and the variety of species we take in. We will take all of the native wildlife when we get the facilities built,” Ehresman said.

Their fundraising event is Friday from 6:30 -9:30 p.m. at the Nature Lodge in Racoon River Park in West Des Moines.

There will be fun activities and animals to see and learn about.

All funds from tickets to the event goes towards continuing care and building a new center.

To purchase tickets, donate money or for advice if you find an injured wild animal you can head over to the Iowa Wildlife Center website.