Police: One Person Shot in Mondamin Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Mondamin neighborhood.

The report came in around 10:40 a.m. about shots fired at 1323 College Avenue. Police confirm one person was shot. The victim was taken to Mercy and is in stable condition.

Police have not released the name of the victim or what led to the shooting.

We’ll update this story when we have more information.