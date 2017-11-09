Polk City Shooting Range Re-Opens to Shooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK CITY, Iowa -- Shooting enthusiasts, from beginners to sharpshooters, now have a new place to get in some safe practice. Actually, they have an OLD place to get in some practice again.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is announcing the re-opening of the Olofson Shooting Range in Polk City. The range shut down in December 2015 for complete renovation. It actually reopened to customers six weeks ago but the DNR is only now making the announcement.

The facility offers three different shooting ranges: 30, 50 and 100 yard distances. They also offer a trap range. Plans are in the works to add a skeet shooting range and archery range as business picks up at the facility.

Range officials encourage shooters of all ability to give the rebuilt facility a try. "It is a very safe and supportive environment," says Range Manager Ajay Winter, "We can watch the range as its being operated we have a camera system to observe what is actually happening out in the shooting stations can help you with any issues you may have."

The facility is open Wednesday-Sunday until 5pm. It costs $10 per hour to shoot.

The classroom at the range currently offers hunter safety courses. The DNR hopes to soon add more classes.