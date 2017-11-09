× Proposed Bill Would Lower Wisconsin’s Drinking Age to 19

WISCONSIN — There could be a new reason for Iowa teenagers to run for the border.

A proposed bill in Wisconsin would lower the drinking age to 19. Three state representatives are circulating the bill.

Wisconsin already allows anyone over the age of 18 to drink in restaurants, as long as parents approve.

Lawmakers say the only way they will approve the change is if Wisconsin doesn’t lose federal highway funds.

“I think, generally speaking that consenting adults should be able to engage in these kinds of activities without the government getting in the way. I see no reason why we can send young men and women off to war but they can’t have a beer,” said State Rep. Adam Jarchow of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin.

Local Wisconsin officials say they aren’t against the proposal as long as there are educational campaigns, better resources for alcoholism, and a new way to get bar and liquor officials to pay more for policing.