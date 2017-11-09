× Substance that Prompted Evacuation of Urbandale Business Deemed Harmless

URBANDALE, Iowa — Hazmat crews were called to an Urbandale business Thursday morning on a report of a suspicious package. marsh mercer in urbandale investigating a suspicious package.

Officials say there was an envelope that contained a brown powder that was discovered at Marsh Mercer around 9:00 a.m. Employees evacuated the building as hazmat crews were sent in to do a sweep of the premises and analyze the powder.

The powder was determined not to be hazardous, although they are still trying to figure out what it is.

Crews made contact with the person believed to have sent the package and have determined that there was no ill-intent.