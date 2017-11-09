× Suspect with Knife Robs Southeast Side Casey’s

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a robbery was reported at Casey’s on Des Moines’ southeast side.

Police officers were called to the Casey’s at 2150 E Army Post Road overnight. The clerk told officers a man with a knife told them to empty the cash drawer into a plastic bag, then left the store and walked north onto Indianola Avenue.

The suspect was described as a white male with light blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. He had a thin build and was 5’8” to 5’10”. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask and purple latex gloves.

If you have any information on the robbery you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.