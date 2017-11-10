Alta Vista Parents Plead Not Guilty in Death of Young Son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTA VISTA, Iowa -- The Alta Vista couple charged with neglecting their four-month-old son resulting in his death have entered a plea of not guilty.

Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris filed written arraignments to avoid court appearances. They also demanded speedy trials.

A trial date has not been set.

The baby, Sterling Koehn, was found by medics on August 30th in a swing with signs showing he'd been dead for some time. An autopsy found he was smaller than he should've been for his age and that he'd not been attended to for more than a week at the time he was found.

Koehn and Harris remain in custody.