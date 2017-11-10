Depressed Cake Shop Serving Up Sweets and Mental Health Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The message may seem simple: "Where there is cake, there's hope," said Nancy Bobo.

The Vice President of Orchard Place, a child mental health organization, says it is much more than satisfying your fix for sweets.

"Its purpose is to raise awareness of mental health from local organizations across the globe," she said.

Its called a Depressed Cake Pop-Up Shop. Hy-Vee Sweet Shop manager Maddie Endicott said, "You put something people represent as a good thing, like sweets and cake, that people do enjoy talking about with something they don't want to talk about."

For three hours, Des Moines' Orchard Place teamed up with Hy-Vee in hopes of blasting through the often uncomfortable conversation of mental health with sugar.

"It really got people's attention as to what is going on here. This is more than just cookies and cake," said Nancy.

From there, they can switch from a sweet tooth to jaw-dropping statistics.

"One in two kids, by the time they are 18, are going to have some type of mental health disturbance, and 20% of those are going to suffer from more of a depressive episode."

Cookies included inspirational sayings.

"They have a 'spread the love,' they have a 'cloudy days and rain, but you know those days pass.'"

Bakers, like Maddie, said they made just about every ingredient meaningful.

"The gray represents a cloud hovering over you when you are depressed, and then there is a pop of color to represent hope that that there's always another day. So we made some cupcakes today that have gray frosting, but when you bite into them they have colorful sprinkles for that bite of hope."

Tasty treats, tackling a serious disease.

Nancy said, "If kids and adults alike get the help they need, those issues can be taken care of, and those people can move on to healthy, productive lives."

A portion of the proceeds will go to Orchard Place. Another Depressed Cake Shop will be held on Wednesday, November 15th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Fourth + Court Hy-Vee.