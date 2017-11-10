× DMPD Seeking Help Locating Missing Person

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing person.

Riley Mackel, 21, was last seen at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the area of Union Park. He was wearing a gray-colored sweatshirt that has the word “Guess” on the front, gray sweatpants, and tan shoes.

Riley is autistic and non-verbal, and may have a pacifier in his mouth for comfort.

Anyone with information regarding Riley’s location is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department by calling 911 or 515-283-4811.