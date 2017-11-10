Habitat for Humanity Building New Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Habitat for Humanity has a history of fixing up neighborhoods one home at a time. Now, they're planning to build an entire new neighborhood in the city of Des Moines.

On Friday morning, ground was broken on what will be Habitat for Humanity's first ever "pocket neighborhood" in Des Moines. The mini neighborhood will be made up of 23 homes, 22 of which will be new construction. The homes will open onto a trail running between, tying the neighborhood together and promoting healthy lifestyles.

It's being built in the larger Birdland neighborhood. Habitat officials say there is a very special meaning behind the choice of that location.

"This was an area that was important to us because back in 2008 we actually officed over here and were flooded. And we made a commitment then to be a part of the recovery of Birdland, and so it's been something that's been important to Habitat for a long time, and that's part of what we do and trying to make the community better and also helping families along the way," said Lance Henning.

Work is already underway to build infrastructure for the new homes. They will all be constructed next summer and should be occupied by this time next year.