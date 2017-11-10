× March Trial Set for Woman Accused of Murdering Stepfather

DES MOINES, Iowa – The trial date for a Des Moines woman accused of killing her stepfather has been moved again.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sera Alexander is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 49-year-old Anthony Hartmann. Her original trial had been scheduled for August, but was then pushed to December.

Thursday, a Polk County judge approved a motion to continue and rescheduled the trial for March 5th of 2018.

Alexander had originally sought to rely on Iowa’s “stand your ground” law as a defense in her case but the judge ruled it could not be applied retroactively. The murder took place on May 8th and the law did not go into effect until July 1st.

Alexander has admitted to shooting Hartmann when he came to the family’s home to collect some of his belongings. Alexander’s mother claims her daughter was unaware that a restraining order preventing Hartmann from being at the home had recently expired.