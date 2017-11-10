Polk County Detective Pleading Not Guilty After Alleged Assault at Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- A Polk County detective has filed a motion for continuance of his trial.

Detective John Negrete is charged for assaulting someone at a bar. A criminal complaint says he punched a man twice in the face at Yankee Clipper Bar back in September, causing a chipped tooth, cheek laceration, and black eye. He is charged with assault causing injury.

Negrete has been with the Polk County Sheriff's Office in its criminal investigations unit for over 20 years. His trial was originally scheduled for December. He has pleaded not guilty.