URBANDALE, Iowa -- While Iowans remembered those who risked their lives in the military on Veterans Day, a metro gym was remembering a police officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

CrossFit Urbandale held a memorial workout in honor of Officer Justin Martin, who was ambushed and killed last year. Martin's parents attended the event and took part in the workout.

Channel 13 photojournalist Sam Lozada introduces us to the workout that was fit for a hero.