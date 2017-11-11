× Firefighters Use Heavy Machinery to Help Extinguish Flames in Marshalltown Home

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Fire crews in Marshalltown had to call in extra help to put out a house fire on Friday.

The Marshalltown Fire Department responded to the 400 block of W. Linn street at approximately 9:09 p.m. When they arrived, first responders found heavy smoke coming from the structure. All the occupants had made it out of the building and reported the fire was coming from the basement.

Hoarding conditions inside and near the residence made it difficult for crews to enter, and after several hours of trying to put out the flames they brought in heavy equipment to gain access and expose additional parts of the building.

Firefighters eventually extinguished several fires throughout the building, which is now considered a total loss.

Nobody was injured during the fire, and the cause has not been determined.