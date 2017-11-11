Gold Star Museum Sees Hundreds of Visitors on Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- To celebrate Veterans Day, many Iowans traveled to the Gold Star Museum at Camp Dodge on Saturday.

Hundreds of people made their way through the exhibits not only to look back on the conflicts and sacrifices of veterans past, but to educate the next generation on what the men and women of the armed forces experienced.

Russ Saffell served two tours in Iraq and is now the assistant scout master of Troop 43. He wanted to share what Veterans Day means to him with the children and teens he works with.

"As a vet, I automatically start thinking about everyone I served with overseas and in garrisons. That’s what it means to me, is serving vets and helping take care of other vets," he said.

Saffell also serves as the junior vice commander of the Iowa VFW.