MADISON - After dropping 55 points on #6 Ohio State the Iowa offense was completely shut down at Wisconsin. The Badgers held Iowa to just 66 total yards, and cruised to a 38-14 win.

Both of the Hawkeye TD's came courtesy of Josh Jackson pick 6's.

QB Nate Stanley had his worst game as a Hawkeye, just 8/24 passing for 41 yards. James Butler and Akrum Wadley combined for just 53 yards rushing.

Iowa falls to 6-4 overall, 3-4 in the Big 10. The Hawks return home next week to take on Purdue.