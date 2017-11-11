Hy-Vee Says Thank You to Veterans With Free Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Veterans Day is a time when everyone is able to thank the men and women in uniform for their services in ways big and small.

At Hy-Vee locations across central Iowa on Saturday, veterans were treated to a free breakfast as a small thank you for their years of service. The company expected to serve more than 90,000 veterans and service members at its 246 stores.

Veterans who were able to make it out say they appreciate the gesture, and that it goes a long way.

"It means a lot not only to myself and my wife, but to all the rest of the veterans," said a Navy veteran named Bob. "This is something that is really nice, and I thank Hy-Vee for putting it on."

"We're getting more appreciation now than I ever knew for the last 75 years. I went in the Navy 75 years ago," said George Devine, another Navy vet.

Hy-Vee is also offering their customers a chance to round up on their bill; the extra money goes to fund veterans organizations.