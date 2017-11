Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES -- In honor of Veterans Day, and eastern Iowa boy is on a mission to restore or replace old tattered flags in his community.

On Friday, Liam Wilcox spoke about flag etiquette at a library in the Quad Cities. Earlier this year, the 12-year-old began an initiative called the Flags Restoration Project. Thanks to donations from businesses, he's now replaced 45 tattered and damaged flags.

Wilcox plans to keep going as long as he has the support.