Iowa State Loses Wild Game to #15 Oklahoma State 49-42

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - 91 total points, and it all comes down to the final minute.

#21 Iowa State lost to 15th ranked Oklahoma State on Saturday 49-42 in front of a sold out crowd at Jack Trice Stadium. The game featured 8 lead changes.

ISU QB Kyle Kempt was injured, but Joel Lanning and Zeb Noland stepped in to lead the offense. Noland threw for 263 yards, Lanning connected with Allen Lazard for a TD and also ran for a TD.

David Montgomery rushed for 106 yards and 3 TD's.

Iowa State falls to 6-4 overall, they finish the season with 2 road games, at Baylor and at Kansas State. The loss ends ISU's chances at a Big 12 championship.