Officer-Involved Shooting in Humboldt County Leaves One Dead

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa — One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Dakota City.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, law enforcement officials responded went to the 200 block of 4th Street on a report of a wanted subject hiding under the deck of a residence.

Officers found a subject armed with a weapon, who fired it in the air and then pointed it at the officers. An Iowa DNR officer then fatally shot the subject.

No names have yet been released in connection to this incident, and the investigation is ongoing.