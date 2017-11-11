One Dead After Shooting Near UNI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- One person is dead after two were shot near the University of Northern Iowa campus overnight.

Authorities found 18-year-old Alex Michael Bullerman of Waterloo shot near the College Hill area in the backyard of a home in the 2300 block of Olive Street. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Dylan James Gehrke, an 18-year-old from Waterloo, was later dropped off at the hospital. He was treated for a single gunshot wound and was released on Saturday morning.

The shooting is still under investigation. UNI did issue an alert to students.