× Army Lifts Ban on Recruits With History of Mental Health Struggles

UNITED STATES — The U.S. Army has lifted a ban on recruits with a history of mental health issues.

USA Today reports the unannounced policy was enacted last August and allows people with a history of self-mutilation, bipolar disorder, depression, and drug and alcohol abuse to now seek waivers to join the Army.

The Army is facing the challenge of recruiting 80,000 new soldiers through September of next year.