Fall Dance Recital Held for Kids With Special Needs

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Children with special needs had a chance to dance to their hearts' content at the Dance Without Limits annual fall recital.

The non-profit is an outlet for kids with physical and mental disabilities to experience the joy of dance. More than 100 people packed in to Urbandale High's Performing Arts Center to watch ballet and contemporary dance on Sunday.

The organization works with more than 50 kids in the metro, and parents say the children learn more than just dance.

“The kids not only learn ballet fundamentals, they learn part of being a group and working as a team and part of just letting themselves shine and expressing themselves," Julie Dunham said.

Dance Without Limits cost $50 a session and proceeds go to pay the dance instructors.

