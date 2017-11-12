Glasson Touts Change at Town Hall Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cathy Glasson touted change on Saturday at a town hall meeting in Des Moines.

Hot topics at the meeting included improving health care and a statewide increase on minimum wage. Glasson aims to improve the lives of over one million Iowans by raising the wage and expanding unions' rights.

Working as an intensive care nurse, Glasson said she sees firsthand how the lack of affordable health care affects people. This is why she backed current Governor Kim Reynolds' health care stopgap plan that would have provided recourse for Iowans suffering from high rates under Obamacare. However, she now says that stopgap measure wasn't enough and came a little too late.

“It was not much better than what we have now. That's why we need Medicare for all on the federal level, but if we can’t count on the politicians in D.C., I will lead Iowa on a single-payer plan. Everyone in and nobody left out," Glasson said.

Glasson says change starts at meetings like these. More than a few dozen people showed up to the event, most of whom are still undecided as to which candidate they'll back for an election that's still over a year away.