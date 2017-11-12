× Local Church Surprises Veterans with “Quilts of Valor”

DES MOINES, Iowa –In honor of Veterans Day, a local church finally revealed a surprise 18 – months in the making.

Church members at Valley United Methodist Church handed out “Quilts of Valor” to the congregations 27 military veterans. Each quilt was hand sewn and made of different fabric and colors. Volunteers with the women’s church group called, “STIR” met once a month to work on the project. It took them about a year and a half to complete.

Lynelle Meyer says it was hard work but an honor to give back to the men who sacrificed it all.

“It was amazing. It was such a pleasure for us to work on them. We had so much fun doing that but today was the icing on the cake, to see their faces. It was really special.”

The women nervously laughed when asked if they plan to make this an annual Veteran’s Day tradition. They said it was too much work to do every year. Meyer says the group made a couple extra blankets for when more veterans choose to join the church in the coming years.