Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives in New York

NEW YORK CITY, New York — It’s a sure sign that the holiday season is getting closer: the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has arrived in New York!

The 75-foot tall tree got to NYC on Saturday morning from State College, Pennsylvania, and workers wasted little time putting it into position.

Once the tree is all decked out, it will include more than 50,000 lights topped with a star.

The official lighting is November 29th.