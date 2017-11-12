String of Overnight Robberies Likely Related, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a string of overnight robberies they believe are related.

The first happened at the Git-N-Go in the 4900 block of Urbandale Avenue. Police say two men entered the store wearing hoodies and masks, flashed a weapon, demanded cash, and then took off in a car.

Police believe the same suspects then held a clerk at gunpoint at a Git-N-Go on E. Park Avenue.

A third gas station was robbed at 4331 Park Avenue.

Police say two males fitting the description of the previous robberies pulled out a gun and took off with more money. Investigators are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call police.