The Insiders: November 12th Edition, Mental Health Town Hall

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The family of Sergei Neubauer has helped to turn grief into conversation.

Sergei graduated from Urbandale High School, and struggled with mental health issues before taking his own life in September. His parents have been sounding the alarm about the unmet needs of others and what changes have to happen to help those in need.

On Tuesday, the hour-long Channel 13 news at 4 will be devoted to discussing mental health in Iowa through a live town hall conversation at UnityPoint Health in Des Moines. We will explore what difficulties families, law enforcement, and the medical community are facing, as well as possible solutions to help the one in five Iowans dealing with mental health challenges.

Tune in on air or stream the town hall on our website