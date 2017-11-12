DES MOINES, Iowa -- Political Director Dave Price discusses gun laws, speed limits, drug overdoses, Black Friday, running, and this week's prediction with Iowa Senator Nate Boulton.
The Insiders: November 12th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: October 29th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: October 15th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: October 8th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: Who are you calling a ‘bumpkin’?
-
The Insiders: September 17th Edition, Quick Six
-
-
The Insiders: October 22nd Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: October 15th Edition, Live From Iowa It’s Alec Baldwin
-
The Insiders: November 12th Edition, Nate Boulton on Iowa Health Care
-
The Insiders: October 22nd Edition, What Are the Governor’s Plans for the Future Ready Iowa Alliance?
-
The Insiders: October 22nd Edition, Gubernatorial Candidate Andy McGuire on Iowa’s Economy
-
-
The Insiders: October 1st Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: October 1st Edition, Governor Reynolds on Moving Money and Taking a Knee
-
The Insiders: New Tactics in Combating Sex Trafficking in Iowa