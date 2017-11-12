× Victim of Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Stole Vehicle, Officials Say

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa — More information has been released regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting in Humboldt County.

A report from the Iowa Department of Public Safety said family members and law enforcement personnel were looking for 20-year-old Shane Jensen on Sunday. Jensen had expressed thoughts of suicide by cop and was wanted for stealing a vehicle. Officers from the Iowa DNR and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office located Jensen, armed with a weapon, in the 200 block of 4th Avenue.

Officials say Jensen fired one round into the air before pointing a loaded handgun at officers. One officer then fired one round at Jensen, fatally wounding him.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the incident.