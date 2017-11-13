Enter to Win Six Tickets to The Festival of Trees and Lights PLUS a Prize Pack!
How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
One lucky winner will receive six tickets to the Festival of Trees and Lights, $20 in activity tickets, Festival Dictionary shirt, and Festival Tumbler. Festival of Trees and Lights is at the Iowa Events Center, November 22-26.
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Click here for more information about Festival of Trees and Lights.