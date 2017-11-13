× Enter to Win Six Tickets to The Festival of Trees and Lights PLUS a Prize Pack!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive six tickets to the Festival of Trees and Lights, $20 in activity tickets, Festival Dictionary shirt, and Festival Tumbler. Festival of Trees and Lights is at the Iowa Events Center, November 22-26.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Click here for more information about Festival of Trees and Lights.