Hundreds Killed, Thousands Injured in Iran-Iraq Earthquake

IRAN -- Hundreds are dead after a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake near the Iraq-Iran border late Sunday night.

The latest reports put the death toll around 400 people. At least 6,700 were hurt in Iran. Deaths and injuries sprawled across the border into both countries. In Iraq, officials said more than 530 people were injured with at least seven dead.

The quake was centered 19 miles outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the most recent measurements from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Shocks have been reportedly felt 660 miles away on the Mediterranean coast.