× Iowa DOT Warns Drivers to Watch for Deer With Catchy New Sign

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is known for its witty electronic road signs and one of their most recent ones warns drivers to watch out for deer.

Farmers are running them out of the field during the harvest, it’s mating season, and hunting season for deer.

The Iowa DOT came up with a catchy new sign that says “D’oh… watch for deer.”

Just in case you don’t recognize that phrase, it comes from “The Simpsons” cartoon and it’s one of Homer Simpson’s favorite phrases.

Along with the sign the Iowa DOT has some tips:

Don’t veer for deer. If you see a deer on or near the road, brake firmly, but don’t swerve out of your lane, either into oncoming traffic or off the shoulder or into the ditch.

If you hit a deer, move your vehicle to a safe place and call 911.

Not all insurance companies require you to file a police report when you hit a deer, but it is advisable to contact authorities.

By reporting the crash, you help the Iowa Departments of Transportation and Natural Resources track deer collisions and monitor where more fencing or signs might be helpful.

Keep your distance. If you do hit a deer, don`t approach it. That deer is a wild animal and if it is injured and frightened, it can be very dangerous. The police will call the proper authorities to remove the deer.

Be careful! Deer can be anywhere and have even been spotted close to downtown.