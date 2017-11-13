× Juvenile Cases Waived to Adult Court in Johnston Sex Abuse; Plea Deal for 2 Defendants

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The sexual abuse cases of two Johnston High School teens have been officially waived to adult court and the suspects are scheduled to be in court Monday morning.

Online court records show the cases of Kaden Dishman and Noah Lamar, both 15, were transferred to adult court on November 6th.

The two are accused, along with two other Johnston High School students, of sexually assaulting a classmate.

The alleged assault took place September 8th at the home of one of the suspects, 18-year-old Morgan Hough. Seventeen-year-old Ritter Stahlbaum is the other teen charged in the case.

Hough and Stahlbaum are charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse, first degree robbery, and felony assault–penetration of the genitalia-anus. Dishman and Lamar are charged with first degree robbery and felony assault–penetration of the genitalia-anus.

Court documents say the defendants “did commit Assault Forcible Sodomy by using an object to penetrate the genitalia or anus” of the victim. They were arrested on September 28th.

Online court records also reveal two of the defendants have reached a plea agreement in the case, but not reveal which defendants.

More information is expected to be made known during the arraignment of Dishman and Lamar Monday morning.