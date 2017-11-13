Multiple Departments Respond to Norwalk Garage Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK, Iowa -- Firefighters in Norwalk spent Monday afternoon putting out hotspots at a garage.

Crews were called to a fire on 50th Avenue. When they arrived, fire officials say heave smoke and flames were visible. Firefighters from West Des Moines, Martensdale, and northern Warren were called in to assist. The assistance included additional tankers.

"Due to it being rural, we don't have hydrants. So we do a tanker task force to get more water. It's better to have it than it is to not have it," said Thomas Fischer of the Norwalk Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.