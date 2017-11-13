Shots Fired at South Side Bar Overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the south side of Des Moines.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Army Post Road.

Officers were called to a large crowd at Overboard Bar on reports of six shots fired from two sources. One was from a red Honda Civic and the other from a male walking by. Police say someone in the car fired one shot toward the crowd as the vehicle was leaving the eastbound lot. This is when a man walking by wearing a trench coat and blue jeans fired about five shots back at the car. After firing the shots, the man ran off.

Two casings were located at the scene.