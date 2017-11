Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are looking for three people who robbed a store at gunpoint.

Three people walked into the Soriano Latino grocery store located at 2300 Hickman Road around noon on Monday. One suspect had a gun; they robbed the clerk and took off. The gunman shot at the store while they were leaving.

No one was hurt.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to help track down the suspects. No arrest have been made in the case.