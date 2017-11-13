× Two Injured in Highway 163 Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An early morning accident sent two people to the hospital Monday.

According to Lt. Rich Blaylock with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 7:40 a.m. Blaylock says a car heading south on 108th Street and a semi traveling west on Highway 163 toward Des Moines collided.

Somehow the car ended up underneath the semi and was dragged a few hundred feet from the point of the initial collision.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment but officials have not released their names or conditions.

Blaylock says it is still too early in the investigation to determine whether fog played a role in the crash.