United Healthcare Holding Job Fair to Help Fill 70 Positions

IOWA -- Some of the hundreds of AmeriHealth workers who will be laid off by the end of the month in Iowa could soon find new jobs.

AmeriHealth announced last month that it would end its partnership with the state of Iowa to manage the care of 200,000 Medicaid patients at the end of November. United Healthcare is stepping up to take over management of those patients. The company is looking to hire 70 Iowans this week to help take on the new patient load.

A job fair will be held on Wednesday at the Tuscany Event Center in Urbandale.

More than 400 people are expected to be fired by AmeriHealth in Iowa by the end of November.