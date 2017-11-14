× Former Iowan Chris Weaver Eliminated from ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES, Iowa — An Iowa singer’s hope of taking the top prize on NBC’s The Voice was cut short Monday night.

Chris Weaver sang “California Soul” by Marlena Shaw and later was one of three eliminated before the live shows began.

Weaver was a front-runner from the beginning on Jennifer Hudson’s team. During auditions he got a four-chair turn and Adam Levine said that weaver was “the first contestant to give them an opportunity and not the other way around.”

Weaver went to Central College and was a worship leader at Lutheran Church of Hope.

Weaver, who also performs in drag as Nedra Belle, has a show scheduled in Des Moines November 24th at The Garden.