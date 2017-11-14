Iowa’s Wadley Ready for Final Home Game as a Hawkeye

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - The Hawkeyes will honor 18 Seniors on Saturday when they take on Purdue. One of those Seniors is RB Akrum Wadley.

Wadley currently sits 9th on Iowa's all-time rushing list with 2,547 yards. If he averages 75 yards per game in the final 3 games he will leave Iowa 5th on the all-time list, only behind Sedrick Shaw, Ladell Betts, Albert Young, and Tavain Banks, very doable.

Wadley was very lightly recruited out of high school, just a 2-star according to Rivals.com. He had just 1 other scholarship offer, Temple.

Iowa hosts Purdue at 2:30 Saturday afternoon.