ISU Enrollment Increase Supporting Ames Job Market

AMES, Iowa-Over the past few year the Ames economy has seen less state dollars coming to Iowa State University. But the loss of that money has been offset by an increase in enrollment of 10,000 students.

“137 million is my estimate as to how much we’ve lost in current dollars from drop off in state appropriations,” said ISU Economist, Peter Orazem. “We’ve added $294 million in tuition, from those additional students.”

Orazem spoke before the Ames Chamber of Commerce, on the current state of the economy in the Ames area. Orazem said the additional students have kept the economy going, since 2010. He said that things were pretty stagnant from 2000 to 2010.

Orazem said the 10,000 students are funding 1900 jobs at Iowa State.

“I’m beginning to get a little irritated at some of these negative comments about students that we’ve constantly been hearing,” said Orazem. “I think it’s time we start giving them a little love, they’re paying for a big chunk of jobs.”

Orazem said he gets tired of people complaining about the students in their neighborhood, when their tuition is helping pay for jobs of those same people.

Also Orazem said that while enrollment is way up, crime complaints, are way down. He cited noise complaints down 31%, public intox down 35%, and liquor violations reduced by 62%.

“I compliment the police, and the relationship between the landlords association,” said Orazem. “Part of it is more students living in apartment complexes where behavior is more closely monitored, than in rented houses.”

Orazem has also served as an Ames City Councilman for 8 years. He did not seek re-election this fall.