AMES, Iowa -- Students at Iowa State University need to take extra precaution when responding to emails.

The Information Technology Center on campus is alerting them to an email phishing scam. The message has a legitimate-looking subject line, saying "Iastate Information Technology," and requests users reactivate their VPN.

Anyone who receives the email should delete it and should not click the link inside.

ISU says the school will never ask for an ID or password via email.

