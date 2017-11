Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police broke up a fight between some high school students on Tuesday, and realized one of them had a gun.

Officers were called to the Oasis Grocery and Liquor store near East High School. A fight had broken out among a group of kids, and an officer intervened.

Officials say a juvenile who resisted arrest was taken into custody, and he had a gun. Since the suspect is a minor, no other information has been released.