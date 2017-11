Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thanksgiving is just about a week away, and some people in Des Moines got a head start on their meal on Tuesday.

Seventy-five families got a free turkey at Urban Dreams in the Riverbend neighborhood. This is the sixth year Urban Dreams, Creative Visions, and the Polk County Board of Supervisors teamed up for this program to feed families this Thanksgiving.

They will give out 430 turkeys to people in need this holiday, which is 30 more than last year.