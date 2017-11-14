New Scholarship Program to Help Latino Community in Higher Education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – For the first time an after school program for Latinos is giving away scholarships to its members.

Al Exito is a program that aims to help its members build leadership skills to create a stronger community.

The idea to start a scholarship came from Mary E. Campos who said she wanted to help students earn higher education.

“I want the children to know we believe in them. That they do have a future, that they don’t need to think they are hopeless, that they are intelligent, that they can meet any criteria that they put in front of them, but they have to be committed. It’s a long hard road, and one of the things you have to be is to show commitment and be honest with yourself about what it is you want to do,” Campos said.

Campos said the scholarship is looking for students who have a strong presence in the community. Grades are not necessarily a factor.

Member Ana Delgado is a freshman at Des Moines Area Community College and said the announcement of a scholarship inspires her to continue to do better.

“It motivates me a lot, because I had a scholarship...because I had a child when I was young. Knowing that I could potentially have the scholarship with Al Exito, it really motivates me to do better in school and my life. There’s people here that care about me and I feel like I really need to take that opportunity to step up in my life,” Delgado said.

There will be a luncheon to introduce the scholarship to the public on Tuesday.

The location is at First Unitarian Church: 1800 Bell Avenue, Des Moines.

Tickets are $50 for a single seat or $100 for a table (10 seats).

Campos said the scholarship is still in the early stages, so the program is not sure how much money will go to students or the number of scholarships that will be handed out.

For more information or to donate call 515-865-9473.