Nicole Finn Makes Second Attempt to Move Murder Trial

DES MOINES, Iowa – A West Des Moines woman accused of killing her adoptive daughter is again asking a judge to move her trial out of Polk County.

Nicole Finn is charged with first degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, first degree kidnapping, child endangerment-serious injury, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

Officials say she and her ex-husband are responsible for the death of 16-year-old Natalie Finn. The teen was found unresponsive and not breathing, on the floor of a bare room at her family’s West Des Moines home in October of 2016. Court records reveal Natalie was wearing an adult diaper and appeared to have been in her own waste for “some time” when she died.

Autopsy results show she died of cardiac arrest after nearly starving to death under the care of her adoptive parents.

Nicole Finn previously asked a judge for a change of venue in her trial, but the motion was denied back in August. The newest motion, which was filed Monday, is scheduled to be heard by the judge on November 16th.

Her trial scheduled for November 27th.

Joseph Finn faces the same charges as Nicole Finn — minus the murder charge. He is scheduled to go to trial on January 8, 2018.