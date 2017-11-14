Peggy Whitson Recognized as ‘Glamour’ Woman of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- An astronaut from Iowa is receiving another honor.

Peggy Whitson has been named one of Glamour's Women of the Year. She and the rest of the honorees were recognized in New York on Monday night.

Whitson was born in Mount Ayr and grew up near Beaconsfield. She has logged 665 days in space during her career--the most by any woman. Whitson was also the first woman to command the International Space Station.

She says as a small town girl, she always had big dreams.

"So I just wanted to leave you with a few words for you to take away, and that is number one, find your passion, because with that passion you can do anything. And number two, work for it. Make it happen. It's not gonna get handed to you, if you do get it handed to you, you're going to be really, really, exceptionally, exceptionally lucky, so work for it. And number three, you need to live a little bit outside your comfort zone, because you can be even more than you dream of," said Whitson.

Other Women of the Year include Nicole Kidman, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and more. Whitson said she was honored to be counted among an impressive group.