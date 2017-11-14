× Traffic Delays Expected Tuesday as Highway 141 Project Wraps Up

GRIMES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning some metro drivers to expect a delay during their commute Tuesday.

An already busy stretch of road will get even busier because of a construction project that is nearing completion.

Slow traffic is expected in the westbound lanes of Highway 141 at I-80/35 between Urbandale and Grimes while contractors repaint pavement markings.

The delay requires single-lane closures, which began at 6:00 p.m. Monday and will go until around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday — weather permitting.

The DOT encourages drivers to find an alternate route or be cautious when driving through Rider Corner.